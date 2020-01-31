Playing their sixth game over the past week and a half, the Owasso boys basketball team hit the proverbial wall on Friday night.
No. 8-ranked Union used its athleticism and high-tempo attack to pressure the young Rams into mistakes and took full advantage at the offensive end in a 73-59 outcome inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Nehemiah Boykins scored a game-high 26 points for the Redskins, who were able to get into the paint at will and shot 60 percent (30-of-50) from the field for the contest.
Union’s 73 points were the most by a Ram opponent this season.
“There’s always one game a year where you’re not playing like your normal self,” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati. “And you’re hoping it’s not against one of the better teams in the state. Union did a really good job of executing their game plan and staying in their style. They’re a team that likes to get up and down and play physical and dictate the tempo of the game.”
Union (12-5) was sparked by strong starts to both halves. The Redskins seemed to score every time down the court early on as they quieted the Ram faithful with a 20-1 start just five minutes into the game.
Bryce Journee gave Owasso a spark off the bench with 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, but the Rams still trailed 36-21 at halftime. Owasso tried to chip away at the deficit with a 20-point third quarter but Union scored on eight straight offensive trips and maintained a 58-41 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Owasso got a team-high 19 points from Kyler Mann and 13 from Caden Fry, but was unable to make a serious run as the Redskins continued to find open real estate in the lane. Union shot 13-of-16 in the paint in the second half.
“It’s not a good situation for us to be in because we want to control the temp of the game and keep the game in the 40s,” Montonati said. “(Against Union) our defense as not very good. They shoot 60 percent from the field and they shoot nothing but layups.”
Owasso, now 7-10 overall on the season and 3-5 in Frontier Valley Conference play, returns home Tuesday to take on Bixby. The Rams then will host Broken Arrow next Friday, which will also be the last game before records are turned in for playoff seeding.