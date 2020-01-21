TULSA – Playing on the road against a talented Booker T. Washington squad, armed with a pair of Division I signees, is not an ideal situation for most basketball teams in Oklahoma.
While Owasso came up short in its upset bid of the No. 2-ranked Hornets, the Rams more than held their own and put a scare into the defending Class 6A state champions before falling 63-57 Tuesday night in Frontier Valley Conference play.
Senior guard and Kansas commit Bryce Thompson was electric in the first half and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead BTW. Jalen Breath added 16 points and OU commit Trey Phipps, who was held in check for the first three quarters, finished with a dozen for the Hornets.
One of many encouraging takeaways for the Rams was the performance of Trenton Ellison. The Owasso junior, who had been mired in a shooting slump for much of the season, led his team with 17 points. Caden Fry chipped in with 15 points and Kyler Mann had 13 for the Rams, who fell to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in Frontier Valley Conference play.
The young Rams traded blows with BTW throughout the first quarter and trailed just 17-16 through the first eight minutes. Fry tallied 10 of his 15 points in first half as Owasso scored the first seven points of the second quarter and stunned the home crowd for the time being with a 23-17 advantage.
But back came Thompson and his Hornet teammates. BTW finished the first half with a 14-3 spurt and led 31-26 going into halftime. Thompson had 15 of the Hornets’ first 31 points.
BTW (9-5, 5-1) looked like it might coast in the second half as Thompson continued to fill the net and Kameron Parker’s three-point play stretched the lead to 43-30 midway through the third quarter. The Hornets took a 47-35 lead going in the fourth.
Owasso opened the final stanza with an 8-2 flurry, capped by Ellison’s three-pointer. Ellison followed with a bucket and another trey that cut the deficit to 52-48 with four minutes left.
But an Owasso foul on a Phipps three-point attempt sent the sharpshooting guard to the line for three foul shots. Phipps made all three and later connected on two more free throws as BTW widened its margin to 61-48 with a 9-0 run of its own.
Owasso never got closer than the final six-point margin.
The Rams returns to the court Thursday when they begin play in their third and final regular season tournament. Owasso will take on Willard, Missouri, at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg, Kansas.