JENKS – Owasso has found itself in down-to-the-wire battles seemingly all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rams nearly came away with what might have been a watershed moment for the young roster.
Trailing by 14 early in the fourth quarter, Owasso made a furious rally inside Frank Herald Fieldhouse, home of No. 2-ranked Jenks. The Rams rattled off 12 straight points, followed by an Aaron Potter three-pointer that tied the game at 47-all and had the Trojan faithful stunned.
Jenks reclaimed the lead with 19 seconds left after Owasso was whistled for a foul. Trendon Tisdale knocked down both free throws for a 49-47 advantage. The Rams then worked for a final shot but had to settle for Potter’s off-balance three-point attempt that was off the mark as buzzer sounded.
“We wanted to get (the ball) into Kyler (Mann). We had a set play for him,” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati. “But we just ran it wrong and made a simple mistake on it. We still had him in the post. He threw it back out and we probably should have called a timeout but I wanted to see if we could make a play. Their defense was broken so I thought maybe one of our guys would come loose and we would get an open look.”
With the loss, Owasso fell to 7-8 on the season and 3-4 in Frontier Valley Conference play. Meanwhile, Jenks improved to 14-1 overall with its 13th consecutive win and remained in contention for the top seed in the east when the Class 6A regionals are announced next month.
Potter scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Owasso sophomore guard finished 6-of-8 from the field. Mann tallied another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Caden Fry had 10 points and grabbed seven boards.
Anfernee Nelson paced Jenks with a game-high 20 points, eight of which came in the first quarter as the Trojans led 20-7 early in the second quarter following a 14-3 spurt. Tisdale finished with 14 points, including four three-pointers as Jenks seemed to answer every Owasso threat with a key bucket of its own throughout the second and third quarters.
The Rams trailed 42-30 at the end of the third quarter and 46-32 early in the fourth when EJ Lewis connected on a three-pointer with 5:40 remaining that ignited Owasso’s late charge. Mann and Fry began to make their presence known on the glass as Owasso, which limited Jenks to 39 percent shooting (18-of-46), started limiting the Trojans to one shot.
Two Fry free throws were followed by a Trenton Ellison basket, a Potter jumper at the foul line and a three-pointer that pulled the Rams to within 46-44 with 2:45 left. Owasso outscored Jenks 17-7 over the final eight minutes.
“The kids played hard,” Montonati said. “We didn’t quit. We got the ball inside where we wanted to. We were a lot more physical the second half. Our defense was really good. Unfortunately we just came up short.”
Despite the loss, Owasso’s fourth defeat by three points or fewer on the season, the Rams head honcho recognized his team is trending in the right direction.
“We’re looking at the big picture with this,” Montonati said. “The playoffs are right around the corner. If we keep doing the same stuff we’re doing and improving like we are, I believe we’ll get the opportunity to beat somebody we’re not supposed to.”
In JV action, the Rams rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 34-31 come-from-behind win against Jenks. Wendell Mann led Owasso with 11 points. Caylon Williams added 10 points in the victory.
Owasso returns to action Friday when it hosts No. 8 Union inside Owasso Gymnasium.