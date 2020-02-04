The loudest cheer of the night may have come midway through the fourth quarter when public address announcer Jared Gallagher relayed to the crowd Owasso Public Schools decided to cancel classes for the following day due to anticipated snowfall.
But the Rams gave their fans plenty to get excited about throughout Tuesday’s 81-61 win over Bixby inside Owasso Gymnasium as well. Trenton Ellison tied for game-high honors with 18 points and led four Owasso players in double figures as the Rams were never seriously threatened in racing past the Spartans.
Caden Fry, Bryce Journee and Kyler Mann each finished with 16 points as Owasso set a season-high in scoring. The Rams easily surpassed their previous mark of 69 points Jan. 25 against Battle, Missouri.
The Rams used a 7-0 flurry followed by 13 unanswered points as they led by 20-6 in first quarter. Owasso burned Bixby from both long range, with six three-pointers, and in the paint with easy buckets in transition throughout the first half as the Rams took a 44-29 halftime lead.
“Our defense solves a lot of our issues on offense,” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati, whose team improved to 8-10 overall and 4-5 in Frontier Valley Conference play. “Us being able to guard and rebound the way we do allows us to get out in transition and run. I thought the boys did a lot better job than we did against Union last week.”
Owasso’s lead grew quickly in the third quarter as it expanded to as many as 33. Journee continued his recent trend as one of the Rams top offensive options with three 3-pointers. But the most memorable moment for the 6-foot-4 junior came with 2:27 left in the third quarter when he caught a pass from Aaron Potter as the trailer on break and an easy slam, his first in a varsity game.
“At practice, coach tells me to go up strong,” said Journee, who missed a dunk attempt at the end of the first half. “It felt good.”
Journee’s performance followed his 15-point outing last week in a near upset of Jenks.
“I’m just playing with confidence,” Journee said about his recent offensive surge.
Parker Frederickson scored 18 points to lead Bixby (6-10, 2-7).
Owasso returns to action Friday when it hosts Broken Arrow for homecoming, which will also be the final game that will count toward playoff seeding.