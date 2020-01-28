JENKS – The homestanding Trojans entered Tuesday’s game below .500 on the season after a recent six-game losing skid and ranked No. 20 in Class 6A.
Owasso seemed to get a vastly different Jenks bunch inside Frank Herald Fieldhouse in the Frontier Valley Conference contest. The Trojans finished a hot shooting night with 13 three-pointers and, led by senior standout guard Makenna Burch, rolled to an 82-29 win over the Rams.
Burch paced five Jenks players in scoring with a game-high 23 points, including 19 in the first half. The Trojans shot the lights out from the start with five three-pointers during a 28-point first quarter as they led 28-7 after the first eight minutes.
Owasso was held scoreless for 10 ½ minutes of game time between the second and third quarters as Jenks rattled off 31 unanswered points during that stretch and led 68-18.
“I think you could count on one hand how many shots (Jenks) missed,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “I thought the shot the ball really well. And I don’t know if we could have shot it better any worse.”
Taylor Rose led the Rams with six points. Chloe Stocksen and Addisyn LeBeau had five points each for Owasso, which fell to 4-12 overall and 2-5 in league play after its third straight loss.
The Rams return to action Friday when they host No. 6 Union.