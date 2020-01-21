TULSA – The Booker T. Washington girls showed exactly why it currently holds the top spot in Class 6A basketball.
Aunisty Smith scored 14 points and Wyvette Mayberry added 11 points as the Hornets got out to a fast start and rolled past Owasso, 56-29, on the Hornets’ home floor Tuesday night.
Booker T. Washington stayed unbeaten on the season at 12-0 and improved to 6-0 in Frontier Valley Conference play. The Rams fell to 4-11 overall and 2-4 in the league after suffering their second consecutive defeat.
Kelsey Korb knocked down a trey on Owasso’s first offensive trip of the night, but Booker T. Washington responded with the next 12 points and never looked back. BTW forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter and led 18-8 lead after the first eight minutes on the Hornets’ home floor. Owasso was held scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the second quarter as BTW took a commanding 26-8 lead before Mallory Hendrix’s bucket ended the drought.
Avery Vancuren paced Owasso with eight points and knocked down two of the Rams’ five three-pointers in the game. Hendrix added four points while Emily Wilkins, Chloe Stocksen, Nevaeh DeBerry, Taylor Rose and Korb each had three.
Owasso was held scoreless for the first 4:20 of the third quarter as BTW extended its lead to 42-19 going into the fourth. The Hornets led by as many as 31, at 52-21, midway through the final stanza.
The Rams now have a week off before they return to the court Jan. 28 at No. 9 Jenks. Owasso will then host No. 6 Union on Jan. 31.