Offensive firepower has been a rare commodity for the Owasso girls throughout the basketball season.
The Rams had cracked the 50-point barrier only three times over their first 17 games and had not scored 40 points in 3 ½ weeks. But in Friday’s homecoming game against Broken Arrow, Owasso found its hot hand.
Matt Sweeney’s crew knocked down eight three-pointers and, despite a 65-63 loss on a Makayla Adams shot in the closing seconds, scored a season-high total and erased an 18-point deficit in the first half (See PHOTO gallery).
“It could have really gotten away from us if our girls didn’t hook up,” Sweeney said. “But they really stepped up to the plate and gave themselves a chance to win. The biggest thing was we hit shots. That’s what kept us in the game.”
BA got out to a blazing start with six three-pointers in the first quarter as the Tigers took a 23-14 lead after the first eight minutes. The Ram deficit grew to 34-16 midway through the second quarter before Kelsey Korb knocked down a three-pointer at the top of the key. Chloe Stocksen followed with a pair of long bombs as Owasso closed the gap to 35-27 by halftime.
The Tigers maintained a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter when Avery Vancuren was perfect on a pair of trips to the free throw line and later added a bucket. Taylor Rose then bounced in a three-pointer. Vancuren connected on two more foul shots and Karson Zumwalt drilled a three-pointer from the wing that capped a 16-2 Ram rally and gave Owasso a 57-56 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Rose finished with a team-high 14 points as the Rams, a team that had struggled for much of the season to find a scoring rhythm, suddenly got contributions from everybody. Stocksen tallied 13 points. Vancuren totaled 12 points and Korb had 10.
“Offensively, we started attacking the rim and kicking it out and finding 3s,” Sweeney said. “Chloe Stocksen played out of her mind. Taylor Rose drove to the basket and hit some 3s. Kennady Harper, a senior, stepped in and did really well. Avery Vancuren really handled the press really well, almost by herself at times.”
Owasso (4-15) and BA were tied four times in the final minutes, as Ellie Morrill twice finished at the bucket and Rose hit a key pull-up in the lane with 26 seconds remaining. But Stocksen and Vancuren both fouled out down the stretch which made the Rams even more vulnerable against the aggressive Tigers.
After Rose’s shot tied the game at 63-all and a timeout, Adams drove into the paint and scored with seven seconds remaining. Following a Ram timeout, Korb’s final shot bounced off the back of the rim as Owasso (4-15) was unable to snap its five-game losing streak.
Taleyah Jones led all scorers with 22 points for BA. Jada Hytche added 19 points for the Tigers.
Harper was also named homecoming queen at halftime of the boys’ game.
Friday was the final game that counted for 6A playoff seeding. The Rams should learn of their postseason path sometime early next week.
Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Sand Springs.