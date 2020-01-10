SKIATOOK – The Owasso girls got back into the win column Friday at the Skiatook Invitational.
Avery Vancuren scored a game-high 14 points as the Rams rolled past Tulsa Webster, 44-23, in a consolation bracket game. Taylor Rose added six points while Kelsey Korb and Laila Hamilton each finished with five as Owasso improved to 3-8 on the season and snapped a six-game losing skid in the process.
The Rams jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and increased their advantage to 36-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Tatiana Pryor led Webster with nine points.
With the win, Owasso advanced to the consolation bracket finals where it will take on Frontier Valley Conference foe Muskogee Saturday for a third 1 p.m. tipoff in as many days. The Rams and Roughers are also scheduled to meet in a league game Tuesday in Owasso.