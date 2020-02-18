MUSKOGEE – One of Muskogee’s calling cards in recent years has been its full-court pressure defense. Owasso turned the tables on the Rams on Tuesday night.
Owasso’s press took the Roughers out of their rhythm and helped pave the way for a 59-45 victory on Ron Milam Gym. It marked the Rams’ second win over Muskogee this season and enabled Owasso to snap an eight-game losing skid.
“That’s probably the best defense we’ve played all year,” said senior guard Avery Vancuren, who finished with 13 points and was a key cog at both ends of the floor. “We just hustled and got steals when we needed to. I thought we played all the way around.”
The Rams actually got off to a slow start offensively as they trailed 8-5 after the first quarter, but picked up the pace in the second quarter as they forced six Muskogee turnovers, connected on a trio of three-pointers, including two from Vancuren, and used a 24-point outburst to take a 29-20 into halftime.
Senior Mallory Hendrix, who had a career-high 28 points in the last meeting with the Roughers, led all scorers with 17 points. Twelve of those came in the second half as the Rams ripped off an 18-5 flurry and claimed a 49-30 late in the third quarter and never looked back.
“They don’t have too many super tall girls so it’s fun,” said the 6-foot Hendrix, who was on the receiving end of several pinpoint passes from Ram guards into the post.
Taylor Rose also heated up during Owasso’s third quarter charge with a two of her three 3-pointers as the sophomore finished with 11 points. The Rams finished with seven treys overall.
Bianca McVay scored 12 points to lead Muskogee (6-16).
With the victory, the Rams improved to 5-17 overall on the season. Owasso hosts Bartlesville (6-15) Friday in the regular season finale before next week’s regional tournament. The Rams figure to have a decent shot at victory No. 6 after losing to the Bruins on a final shot last month in Bartlesville in the first meeting between the two schools.
“I told them I want to go out with two wins this week,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “We’ll have some confidence going into Booker T. next week. You never know.”