MUSTANG – For the third time in as many days, the Owasso boys went down to the wire in the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic.
The Rams had an opportunity at a game-winning three-pointer but Trenton Ellison’s shot rimmed off from the left wing as Owasso fell to Putnam City, 49-47, Saturday in the third place game.
Ellison and Caden Fry scored 12 points each for the Rams, who fell to 1-4 on the season. Caleb Leslie added nine points on three 3-pointers. Ellison and EJ Lewis had three steals apiece while Kyler Mann led Owasso on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Ellison was named to the all-tournament team.
In a game that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes, Putnam City grabbed a 25-20 halftime lead thanks to a strong second quarter. The Rams answered in the third quarter as they closed the gap to 37-36 going into the final eight minutes.
Kendural Jolly tallied a game-high 20 points to lead Putnam City. Zycque Stevenson added 11 points for the Pirates (4-2).
Midwest City 50, Owasso 35 (girls): The Bombers built a 23-point halftime lead and led by as many as 30 in the seventh place game on Saturday morning.
Kennedi Grant scored a game-high 22 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, to lead Midwest City, the No. 9-ranked team in 6A who had lost its first two games in the tournament.
Senior Avery Vancuren paced Owasso with 14 points off the bench, aided by 7-of-7 shooting at the free throw line. Freshman Lailia Hamilton added eight points as the Rams (2-6) closed the gap in the second half and cut the deficit to 13 at one point.
Both Owasso teams return to action Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they return to Frontier Valley Conference play on the road against Sapulpa.