JENKS – The Rams and Jenks tangled in another tight battle in the Class 6A regional championship game on Saturday night. But once again Owasso came out on the short end.
After enduring a two-point loss in a regular season affair inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Owasso’s Kyler Mann missed a potential game-tying layup at the buzzer as the Rams fell to the third-ranked Trojans, 53-51.
With the loss, Owasso (12-13) will take on Putnam City North (14-8) in an area consolation bracket game next Friday at a location yet to be determined. The Panthers fell to Union, 62-58, on Saturday. A win would put the Rams in the consolation finals Saturday, March 7, with a state berth on the line against the Booker T. Washington-Sand Springs loser.
Aaron Potter paced the Rams with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half as Owasso trailed 27-19 at the break. Newcomer Brandon Armstrong, a move-in from Tulsa Memorial, added nine points off the bench. Trenton Ellison, Caden Fry and Mann added eight points each as Owasso gradually chipped away at the Trojan but was unable to complete the comeback.
Anfernee Nelson led Jenks with 18 points. Ike Houston added 14 points for the Trojans (20-4).
Jenks advanced to face Union next week, one win away from a state tournament berth.