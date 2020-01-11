SKIATOOK – Muskogee’s relentless in-your-face defensive pressure was too much for the Owasso girls to contend with on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams committed 25 turnovers and were held to nine field goals as they fell to the Roughers, 44-25, in the Skiatook Invitational consolation final. Owasso, which fell to 3-9 on the season, will host Muskogee on Tuesday in a Frontier Valley Conference game.
Lonnesha Hill paced the Roughers with 19 points and was a menace on the defensive end with several steals but the senior forward did leave the game prematurely with a left leg injury. Shamaira Virgil added 10 points for Muskogee, which improved to 3-6 on the season.
Muskogee forced 14 turnovers in the first half alone as it took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
The Roughers rattled off a 7-0 run that lasted into early in the second quarter as they led 19-8. Senior Avery Vancuren hit a pair of free throws and freshman Laila Hamilton converted a three-point play as Owasso cut the deficit to 21-15.
But Hill and Muskogee forced another slew turnovers which they converted into the final seven points of the half and a 28-15 cushion at intermission.
Muskogee opened the second half with another 7-0 spurt and led 35-15 midway through the third quarter.
Mallory Hendrix led Owasso with eight points while Vancuren added seven for the Rams, who fell to 3-9.