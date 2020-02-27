Owasso found itself searching for an equalizer when the Rams learned they had drawn No. 3-ranked Booker T. Washington for the first round of the Class 6A regionals.
The six-win Rams were the clear underdogs when they stepped onto Nathan E. Harris Field House, the Hornets’ home floor Thursday night. BTW rolled through a vast majority of its Frontier Valley Conference opponents throughout the regular season, including a 27-point rout of the Rams last month.
But in the must-win rematch, Owasso dialed up a zone defense that gave the talented Hornets problems. The Rams held the Hornets to just 36 percent shooting and a season-low scoring output but even that was not enough as their season ended with a 40-29 defeat.
BTW improved to 21-3 with the win while Owasso finished the year with a 6-18 record.
“We wanted to give them a fight to the bitter end and I thought we did a good job of doing that,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “We held Booker T. to 40 points which was big for us because they average about 60-65 points a game. We just had a hard time putting the ball in the hole.”
Karson Zumwalt, part of a promising sophomore class returning next year, carried the Rams offensively, especially in the first half. Zumwalt scored Owasso’s first 11 points of the game and finished with a team-high 16 points as she missed just two of her first eight shots from the field.
The Rams had just one non-Zumwalt bucket in the first two quarters, which was a Taylor Rose three-pointer late in the half. BTW forced 12 Ram turnovers and held a 23-14 advantage at the break.
Zumwalt’s steal and a bucket midway through the third quarter cut the Hornet lead to six at 27-21. Rose followed with consecutive three-pointers but Owasso never could get any closer as the Rams were held to two points in the fourth quarter.
Owasso was without senior Mallory Hendrix in the paint. Hendrix was out with the flu and her presence was certainly missed as the Hornets dominated on the glass.
Aunisty Smith led BTW with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Said Johnson swiped eight boards while Wyvette Mayberry had five rebounds to go with her 12 points.
With the win, the Hornets advanced to Saturday’s regional title game where they will face Mustang (12-12). The Broncos, who defeated Putnam City North 49-34 earlier in the evening, feature one of the more taller front courts in all of 6A with four players at least 6-foot.
The loss marked the final game for Owasso seniors Avery Vancuren, Kelsey Korb, Kennady Harper, Emily Wilkins and Hendrix.
"The seniors did a good job leading on and off the court this year," Sweeney said.