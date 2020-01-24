PITTSBURG, Kansas – In a game of spurts, Owasso looked like it had a date in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament finals secured after a flurry gave the Rams a nine-point cushion in the fourth quarter Friday night.
But the tournament host Purple Dragons, led by the offensive exploits of 6-foot-5 junior guard Gavin Elkamil, had one final charge in them. Elkamil scored 16 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight in the final minute-plus as Pittsburg dealt the Rams an excruciating 65-58 loss in the semifinals.
Kyler Mann scored 16 points to lead Owasso (6-7), which had three players finish in double-figure scoring including Caden Fry (11) and Aaron Potter (10). Bryce Journee provided key buckets off the bench and tallied nine points.
With the loss, the Rams will play in the third place game which is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Rams and Pittsburg traded momentum-swinging runs for the first three quarters as Owasso took a 38-35 lead going into the final eight minutes. A Pittsburg technical foul helped spring board a 9-0 run for the Rams. Journee finished off the run with a three-pointer, which gave the Rams a 47-38 lead.
EJ Lewis later dropped in a three as Owasso held a 52-44 cushion. But the Purple Dragons responded and quickly closed the gap to two at 52-50. Journee and Trenton Ellison extended the margin to 56-52 before Pittsburg’s Javon Grant buried a long three-pointer. Elkamil followed with consecutive three’s, one that tied the game and the latter gave Pittsburg a 61-58 lead.
Owasso’s next two offensive trips resulted in a missed shot and a turnover. The Purple Dragons converted both empty possessions into free throws as they iced the game from the line.
Grant was Pittsburg’s only other player in double figures with 15 points.