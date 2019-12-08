BIXBY – The Owasso girls concluded its first weekend of the basketball season with a 1-2 mark at the Bixby Tournament.
After splitting their first two contests, the Rams dropped a 59-37 decision to Ponca City in the consolation finals.
Ponca City built a 13-7 first quarter lead and gradually pulled away with the Rams as the gap grew to 45-25 going into the fourth.
Baylee Fincher paced the Wildcats with a game-high 25 points. Ashlynn Fincher was the only other player in double figures with a dozen points.
Senior Avery Vancuren led the way for the Rams with 15 points. Taylor Rose added seven for Owasso.
Here is a look back at the rest of the tournament.
Owasso 50, Southmoore 33: The Rams notched their first win on the season thanks to a strong first-half performance in the consolation bracket semifinal on Friday.
Owasso limited the Sabercats to just four field goals over the first two quarters as it grabbed a commanding 32-10 halftime advantage.
Vancuren paced the Rams with 15 points as she knocked down five three-pointers. Owasso made 11 treys for the game as six different players connected from beyond the arc. Karson Zumalt added eight points while Kelsey Korb and Mar’Leyshia Morris chipped in with six apiece.
Edmond North 64, Owasso 24: Laci Steele scored a game-high 17 points, one of three Huskies in double-figure scoring, as Edmond North routed the Rams in Thursday’s first round action.
Owasso was held to one field goal each in the first and third quarters and mustered just eight for the contest. Mallory Hendrix, Zumwalt and Morris had four points each to pace the Rams.
Owasso (1-2) returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Broken Arrow for the Frontier Valley Conference opener.