On Valentine’s night, the Owasso boys were nearly too kind to visiting Sapulpa.
The Rams seemed to be in solid command with a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter Friday in the Frontier Valley Conference contest inside the Owasso Gymnasium. But things got interesting as Ram turnovers combined with hot shooting from the Chieftains cut the Owasso lead to as little as two down the stretch. The Rams found their footing, and shooting touch from the free throw line, just in time as they held on for a 70-66 victory and a regular season sweep of Sapulpa.
“I thought we played hard and tough in the first half then it got a little away from us,” said Rams coach Brian Montonati. “We did some uncharacteristic things. We turned the ball over and took some quick shots.”
Caden Fry led Owasso with 22 points while Kyler Mann added 19 points. Aaron Potter chipped in with 14 points and Trenton Ellison had eight, including 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Rams made all 13 of their foul shots over the final eight minutes and finished 19-of-22 for the game.
Freshman EJ Lewis tallied four points and attacked the Sapulpa defense which created easy opportunities for his teammates, particularly in the early stages as Owasso took an early seven-point lead. Bryce Journee brought the crowd to its feet with a rim-rocking, one-handed dunk as he drove baseline and finished among contact in the early stages of the second quarter which gave Owasso a 33-28 advantage by halftime.
The Rams expanded their cushion to 49-39 after three quarters before Hunter Hoggatt and Sapulpa fired back. Hoggatt scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. The Chieftains cut the Owasso lead to one possession on four different occasions, but each time the Rams answered.
Te’Zohn Taft’s three-pointer pulled Sapulpa to within 66-63 with 9.9 seconds left but Ellison and Potter each stepped to the foul line and made a pair of free throws as the Rams iced the game.
Owasso, now 10-11 overall on the season, will begin the final week of the regular season Tuesday on the road against Muskogee before it hosts Bartlesville on Feb. 21.