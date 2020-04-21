The search for Owasso’s next head girls basketball coach has come to a conclusion. Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield on Tuesday announced Tobey Nightingale as the new leader of Ram basketball.
Nightingale comes to Owasso following one-year stints as the head girls basketball coach at both Sand Springs (2018-19) and Hennessey (2017-18). The Sapulpa native also spent time as an assistant coach at Skiatook (2010-11).
“The Owasso Athletic Department is thrilled to have Tobey Nightingale lead the girls basketball
program,” Duffield said in a news release. “This program has been very successful in the past and coach Nightingale will continue to build on those achievements and work to raise the bar. We feel that through Coach Nightingale’s leadership, our student-athletes will continue to develop the values of hard work, dedication, commitment and selfless service. These are traits that will follow them through life and make them better people. Coach Nightingale’s success as a player, both in high school and college, coupled with her experience as a coach are a perfect fit for the Owasso Lady Rams basketball program.”
Nightingale guided the Sandites to a 21-5 record, a Frontier Conference title and a state tournament berth in her lone season in Sand Springs. The Sandites also went unbeaten at home and in league play and were ranked in the top five of Class 6A.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to build on the strong tradition of the Lady Rams basketball program,” Nightingale said. “I am ready to get started and have high expectations for the future of the program.”
A pair of Nightingale’s student-athletes obtained NCAA Division I scholarships, while another earned a scholarship at the NCAA Division II level.
As a player, Nightingale was a standout in her own right, as she was a four-year letterwinner and four-time All-Frontier Conference honoree at Sapulpa. She helped lead the Lady Chieftans to the state tournament all four seasons of her prep career, where she earned All-Tournament Team accolades each year. Additionally, Nightingale was an All-State honoree by the OGBCA and OCA, while she also was tabbed a BCI All-American and McDonald’s All-America nominee.
Nightingale was a two-year letterwinner at UMKC before concluding her collegiate career at Southwestern Oklahoma State, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreational Management in 2010.