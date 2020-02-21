It may have taken a few Bartlesville three-pointers to get Owasso’s attention but the Rams eventually did what they were expected to on Friday night.
Trenton Ellison scored 17 points, one three Rams in double figures, as Owasso outscored Bartlesville by 21 in the second half and pulled away for a 65-42 victory in the final home game of the season inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Owasso finished the regular season with an 11-12 record and will now turn its focus to next week’s regional tournament. The Rams face Mustang in a must-win first round game at Jenks.
But on Friday, it was the one-win Bruins that stunned the Ram faithful with four early three-pointers as they took a 12-2 lead before anybody had broken a sweat. Owasso eventually found its footing but went into halftime with only a 29-27 advantage.
The Rams turned up the defensive pressure and turned over Bartlesville with frequency in the second half. Owasso forced 13 Bruin giveaways and held them to 25 percent shooting over the final quarters.
Aaron Potter added 16 points and Bryce Journee chipped in with a dozen as the Rams outscored their visitors from the north 36-15 in the second half.
Gage Keaton led all scorers with 18 points for Bartlesville. Nick Smith finished with 14 points for the Bruins (1-21).
Owasso 52, Bartlesville 48 (girls): Avery Vancuren played her final home game at the Owasso Gymnasium on Friday and went out in style.
The senior guard poured in a game-high 23 points and sophomore Karson Zumwalt drilled a big shot in the waning moments as the Rams finished a tough regular season with a second-straight victory as they venture into the postseason.
Much like their first meeting in Bartlesville last month, the two Frontier Valley Conference foes were locked in a tight contest for much of the night. The Bruins held an early 19-15 lead only to see the Rams respond with a strong second quarter that resulted in a 33-32 advantage by halftime.
Bartlesville held a one-point lead inside the final minute of regulation when Zumwalt knocked down a three-pointer that gave Owasso a 50-48 lead with 25 seconds remaining. The Rams got a defensive stop before Vancuren iced the game with a pair of free throws.
Owasso (6-17) will take on No. 3-ranked Booker T. Washington next Thursday on the Hornets home court in the first round of the regional tournament.