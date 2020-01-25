PITTSBURG, Kansas – Following a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, the Owasso boys were forced to regroup about 15 hours later in the third place game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
The young Rams showed some resiliency as they used a late surge to knock off Battle, Missouri, 69-59 on Saturday morning. Owasso evened its record at 7-7 and bounced back after a fateful fourth quarter against host Pittsburg the night before kept the Rams from the championship game.
Kyler Mann scored a game-high 20 points for Owasso who, for the first time all season long, had all five starters finish in double figures. In fact, Mann, Caden Fry (15), Trenton Ellison (12), Aaron Potter (11) and EJ Lewis (11) accounted for each of the Rams season-high 69 point total.
Owasso grabbed an early 13-9 lead only to see the Spartans, out of the Columbia, Missouri area, take a 29-28 lead into halftime. The Rams held a slim 47-46 advantage going into the fourth quarter then gradually pulled away with 22 points over the final eight minutes.
Mann had 15 of his 20 in the second half as Owasso scorched the nets for 41 points over the final two quarters.
Tristan Meny led Battle with 15 points, one of three Spartans in double-figure scoring.
After winning two of three in the weekend tournament, the Rams will have a couple of days off before they return to Frontier Valley Conference play on Tuesday. Owasso will travel to No. 4 Jenks to take on the rival Trojans.