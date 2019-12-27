MUSTANG – The young Rams entered Friday as a decided underdog to Midwest City, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A.
Plagued by early foul trouble and turnovers, Owasso trailed the Bombers by 13 at halftime, 34-21. Brian Montonati’s squad fell behind by as many as 14 early in the third quarter before the Rams mounted a serious second-half surge. Owasso surrendered just seven points in the third quarter closed the gap to within three in the final moments. Aaron Potter’s last second three-point attempt bounced just off the back rim as the Rams fell 56-53 in the semifinals of the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic.
“There’s no moral victories but we played with a lot of heart and toughness,” Montonati said. “We took a step in the right direction.”
Owasso (1-3) will look to bounce back from the tough loss when it takes on 6A No. 13 Putnam City at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the third place game.
Trenton Ellison had his best offensive performance of the early season with a game-high 23 points including a trio of three-pointers and had three steals on the defensive end. Kyler Mann connected on 7-of-9 free throws and finished with 13 points to go along with eight rebounds. Caden Fry added eight points.
Christian Cook led Midwest City with 21 points. Makale Smith added 11 points for the Bombers (5-0).
Verdigris 45, Owasso 21 (girls): Tipping off at 9 a.m. is never an easy task and that certainly proved to be the case for the Rams on Friday morning.
Owasso struggled offensively as it made just five shots from the field in a loss to 4A No. 8 Verdigris in a consolation semifinal. Winless in their first two games of the tournament, the Rams (2-5) will take on Midwest City Saturday in the seventh place game.
Laila Hamilton led Owasso with seven points, which came on 7-of-8 shooting from the free throw line. Grace Hildebrand added five points for the Rams.
Jordan Chancellor and Lexy Borgstadt each scored 10 points to pace Verdigris (7-2).