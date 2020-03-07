CATOOSA – Less than 24 hours after a last-second tip-in kept Owasso’s basketball season alive, the Rams ran out of magic on Saturday night.
Devon Richardson finished with a game-high 23 points and Marlo Fox added 13 points as No. 9 Sand Springs put Owasso in early deficits at the beginning of each half and dealt the Rams a 64-50 defeat in a Class 6A area consolation championship inside Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
The Sandites (19-7) punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament with the win while Owasso saw its season conclude with a 13-13 record.
Owasso spotted Sand Springs the first seven points at the start of each half and never could get the critical stop or bucket it needed to completely swing momentum in the Rams’ favor as they suffered their third loss to the Sandites in as many tries this season.
“Sand Springs is really good team and Devon Richardson and Marlo Fox are really good players,” said Rams coach Brian Montonati. “They put us in a bad situation right at the beginning and we got off to a slow start. We looked a little on our heels and tried to get them to settle in and play.”
Kyler Mann led Owasso with 14 points despite having to sit down for part of the first half with two early fouls. The junior eventually fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Trenton Ellison added 11 points while Caden Fry had nine points and BJ Armstrong added eight off the bench for the Rams, who were held to 36 percent shooting (16-of-44) from the field and 24 percent (6-of-25) from three-point range.
Aided by their fast start, the Sandites maintained a seven-point lead after Richardson buried a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter. Sand Springs led by as many as 13, at 24-11, as it shot an efficient 52 percent for the game.
“We didn’t come out aggressive and take some things away from them like we had in the past,” Montonati said. “They’re a really good team so you’ve got to tip your hat to Sand Springs. But it’s frustrating for our group because they know they didn’t play to their best or to their capabilities.”
Owasso mounted its best rally late in the second quarter as the Rams scored nine unanswered. Ellison highlighted the surge with a four-point play that cut the Sand Springs lead to 24-20. But Ellison’s bucket was the final points for Owasso over the next 7 ½ minutes of game time as the Sandites took a commanding 35-20 advantage in the third quarter.
Sand Springs took a 43-28 lead into the fourth, a quarter that turned into a free throw shooting contest. The Rams never could get the game back into single digits as the two teams combined for 33 attempts at the foul line over the final eight minutes.
While Saturday was a tough ending, Owasso will look to position itself for figures to be a promising 2020-21 campaign as the Rams return everyone on the roster.
“They had a year of growth,” Montonati said. “I’ve never been more proud of a ball club than I am with these guys with their development and how they stayed the course. We had a rough start to the beginning of the year and we were 32 minutes away from going to the state tournament. It says a lot about the kids’ character.”