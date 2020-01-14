Aaron Potter and Kyler Mann scored 16 points each and Caden Fry added a baker’s dozen as Owasso held for a Frontier Valley Conference win over Muskogee Tuesday night.
Playing their first home game in nearly a month, the Rams jumped out to a 28-18 halftime lead before the Roughers evened the contest with a 20-point third quarter. Owasso found another gear in the final eight minutes and held for a 53-51 victory.
Potter knocked down a pair of three-pointers during a 10-point performance in the first two quarters. Mann scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and Fry had 12 of his 13 points in the second and third quarters.
Xavier Brown led Muskogee with a game-high 22 points, including six three-pointers. Half of Brown’s treys came in the third quarter as the Roughers outscored Owasso 20-10 during their run.
Trenton Ellison added eight points for the Rams, who improved to 4-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Frontier.
Owasso 51, Muskogee 49 OT (girls): What a difference three days can make.
A little over 72 hours removed from a resounding 19-point loss to the Roughers in the Skiatook Invitational, the Rams got quite a measure of revenge. Mallory Hendrix went off for a career-high 28 points and Kelsie Korb drilled a clutch three-pointer and Owasso went on to knock off the Roughers in overtime.
The Rams built a 21-16 halftime lead but Muskogee gained a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Korb connected on a trey in the closing seconds of regulation and tied the game at 42-42.
Korb finished with seven points and Chloe Stocksen added six for Owasso, which improved to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in Frontier Conference play.
Bianca McVay led a balanced scoring attack for Muskogee with 10 points.
Both Owasso teams will make the short drive north on Highway 75 Friday when the Rams take on Bartlesville in another league contest.