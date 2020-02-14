The initiation into varsity level basketball hit a particularly rough patch for the Owasso girls young roster last month at Sapulpa.
The Rams were overwhelmed from the tipoff as Sapulpa scored the first 27 points of the contest and never looked back. Owasso was far more competitive in Friday’s rematch as it pushed the No. 7-ranked team in the state for a half before Sapulpa’s athletic ability and physicality wore down the Rams in a 68-46 verdict inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Avery Vancuren scored six early points as the senior was a one-person press breaker at times against the athletic Chieftains. Karson Zumwalt’s runout bucket crept Owasso to within 14-12 early in the second quarter.
Mallory Hendrix tallied nine points in the second quarter alone for the Rams, who stayed with in arms reach in trailing 29-19 at halftime.
“I know that team is much more athletic and physical than us,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “But we didn’t back down. We battled.”
Sapulpa’s defensive pressure and size in the paint began to take effect as got off to a fast start to the second half and stretched its lead to as many as 25 in the third quarter.
Ray Osborn scored a game-high 24 points for the Chieftains (18-3). Temira Poindexter added 16 points as the 6-foot-1 junior and her vertically-advantaged teammates dominated in the glass as they regularly gathered second chance opportunities. Freshman phenom Stailee Heard finished with 15 points for Sapulpa, which will be a regional host when the playoffs start next month.
“I think we did get maybe a little worn down,” Sweeney said. “They shot 27 free throws to our 11. They’re just much more physical. That’s just tough on us.”
The Rams, who fell to 4-17 on the season, travel to Muskogee on Tuesday. Owasso has split its first two meetings with the Roughers this year, the latter an overtime win at home last month.