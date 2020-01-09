SKIATOOK – Owasso’s scoring drought to begin Thursday’s game was not as severe as the one it suffered a couple of days before against Sapulpa but proved to be just as costly.
The Rams began their first round of the Skiatook Invitational with a 12-point deficit and never could recover as they fell to Pryor, 47-38. With the loss, Owasso (2-8) will face Webster at 1 p.m. Friday in a consolation bracket contest.
After the Chieftians scored the first 27 points in Tuesday’s Frontier Valley Conference game, the Rams were held scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes against the Tigers before Taylor Rose got them on the board with a driving layup late in the first quarter.
“I told them we played hard for three quarters,” Rams coach Matt Sweeney said. “We’ve got to quit spotting teams 10, 12, 15 points before we even get on the board. I thought we got good looks. We got layup opportunities. We got open 3s. We just didn’t connect on anything.”
Owasso fought back with a couple of runs as it trailed just 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and began the fourth quarter trailing just 36-32.
Rose finished with eight points. Laila Hamilton led Owasso with 12 points as the freshman provided a spark off the bench as she was able to get into the paint and either finish or get to the free throw line.
“She’s very confident with the ball,” Sweeney said of Hamilton. “Our offense is predicated on getting to the rim and she can do that. Once she understands our system better, I can see her doing even better things. Right now, she’s just being an athlete.”
Owasso got as close as 36-33 early in the fourth quarter but was the rally was stymied with free throw shooting woes. The Rams missed five of six free throws in one stretch as their comeback bid fell short.
“When you miss that many free throws when it has a chance to get you in the game, that hurts a lot. It changes you play,” Sweeney said.
Rhett Looney led all scorers with 15 points for Pryor (5-3) while teammate Madison Bradshaw added 13. The Tiger tandem combined to shoot 11-of-14 from the foul line.