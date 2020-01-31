After a demoralizing loss to Jenks earlier in the week, the road did not get much easier for the Owasso girls on Friday night as they hosted a Union squad fresh off a 17-point victory over No. 1-ranked Booker T. Washington.
The No. 6 Redskins certainly showed why they are considered one of the best teams in Class 6A as Joe Redmond’s squad got out to a fast start and went on to a 56-36 win over the Rams in Frontier Valley Conference play inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Propelled by its blend of size and athleticism, Union overpowered the Rams with a 17-2 start to begin the game. The Redskins expanded their lead to 35-14 by halftime and never looked back.
Darian Carr led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points for Union (14-3). Mae Redmond added nine points and Jayla Burgess added seven points.
Despite the slow start, Owasso did continue to battle the Redskins and actually outscored Union by a point in the second half, 22-21.
“It was tough to adjust to their athleticism,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “They got out on us quick. In the second quarter, I thought we did a pretty good job…I thought our girls played with good intensity. We had really good practices on Wednesday and Thursday. We were just outmatched (against Union).”
Taylor Rose came off the bench to lead the Rams with 11 points, including two three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Avery Vancuren added seven points and Lexi Winton had six for Owasso, which fell to 4-13 on the season.
The Rams return to action Tuesday when they host Bixby in league play.