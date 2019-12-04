When Matt Sweeney envisions what Owasso girls basketball will look like in a couple of seasons, the Rams head coach sees a future bright.
As the season opens Thursday in the Bixby Tournament, eight of the 14 spots on the roster are occupied by sophomores. Some of those youthful Rams got experience a year ago and but will now be thrust into full-time duties at the varsity level.
“They hustle,” Sweeney said. “They’re eager to learn. They’re not there yet, but they’re getting closer to being good every day.”
Taylor Rose, Karson Zumwalt, Ellie Morrill and Grace Hildebrand were just a few of the sophomores that dipped their toes in varsity action during last year’s 7-17 campaign. Chloe Stocksen, Mar’Leyshia Morris and Nevaeh DeBerry, a move-in from Sperry, are other 10th graders expected to make an impact.
Sweeney said while his team shown signs of inexperience during preseason scrimmages, he is pleased with their progress.
“We’re in the right spots,” said Sweeney, who added David Robison and Johnny Dyson to his varsity staff in the offseason, along with assistant coach Kristen Hamilton. “We’re taking the right shots. They’re just not falling for us right now. Hopefully the more they play, the more those shots will fall.”
Owasso’s talented sophomore crew will be led by a senior class that includes Avery Vancuren, Kelsey Korb, Mallory Hendrix, Paige Knight, Kennady Harper and Emily Wilkins.
“We’ve got some great senior leadership,” Sweeney said. “They are great leaders on the court.”
Korb, a 5-foot-5 guard, said she spent the summer improving her shooting touch from the perimeter.
“It helped me find out who I am as a person,” Korb said. “I think that’s big for me with having a younger team…They have really good energy. They just need some guidance.”
Owasso opens its season at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first round against Edmond North. Along with the Huskies and host Spartans, Edmond Memorial, Ponca City, Putnam City, Sapulpa and Southmoore will take part in the three-day tournament held at Bixby High School. The Rams other two in-season tournaments will be at Mustang, Dec. 26-28, and Skiatook, Jan. 9-11.
Sweeney said the key for the development of his talented sophomore class will be how they adjust to the speed of play at the varsity level.
“It will help just getting experience on the court,” he said. “I tell them every year from junior high the game gets faster for them. I’m trying to get it to where it slows down for them.”