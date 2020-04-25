Tobey Nightingale left the Tulsa area a year ago due to her husband’s job relocating the family to the Denver area. When the Nightingales recently learned they would be coming back to their roots, the former high school basketball coach looked to get back into the business.
“Home is home and when you get a chance to get back home, it’s hard to turn down,” said Nightingale, who had most recently coached at Sand Springs during the 2018-19 season. “For me, I really missed being part of that Oklahoma high school program. I’ve always been really passionate about high school girls basketball.”
Nightingale found a spot to return to Tuesday when she was announced as the next Owasso head coach on Tuesday. The Sapulpa native will replace Matt Sweeney, who resigned in early March after eight seasons leading the Rams.
Nightingale guided the Sandites to a 21-5 record, a Frontier Conference title and a state tournament berth in her lone season in Sand Springs. The Sandites went unbeaten at both home and in league play and were ranked in the top five of Class 6A.
She spent the 2017-18 season at Hennessey where the Eagles finished with a 9-16 mark. Nightingale also was an assistant coach at Skiatook (2010-11) for one year.
As a player, Nightingale was a four-time All-Frontier Conference honoree at Sapulpa. She helped lead the Chieftains to the state tournament all four seasons of her prep career. Nightingale earned All-Tournament Team accolades each year. Additionally, she was an All-State honoree by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and Oklahoma Coaches Association, while she also was tabbed a BCI All-American and McDonald’s All-America nominee.
Nightingale was a two-year letterwinner at the University of Missouri-Kansas City before she concluded her collegiate career at Southwestern Oklahoma State, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreational Management in 2010.
As the search for a girls basketball coach continued, Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield said Nightingale’s name continued to surface among her peers.
“This program has been very successful in the past and coach Nightingale will continue to build on those achievements and work to raise the bar,” Duffield stated in a news release. “We feel that through coach Nightingale’s leadership, our student-athletes will continue to develop the values of hard work, dedication, commitment and selfless service. These are traits that will follow them through life and make them better people. Coach Nightingale’s success as a player, both in high school and college, coupled with her experience as a coach are a perfect fit.”
Nightingale takes over a Ram program that is two years removed from the program’s second-ever state championship. Owasso has looked to get back on track since with a combined 13 wins over the past two seasons.
“I know there was a little bit of a struggle but at the same time I know that they’re young and they have talent there,” Nightingale said. “There are things to build off of. I also know there is strong tradition. We’re going to strive and have high expectations. I think it’s a good combination. Not just for me but for the girls.”
Nightingale spent the past year as a stay-at-home mother in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, a Denver suburb, but has remained connected to the sport. She worked in the Colorado Premier Basketball Club, a non-profit basketball program directed by former NBA player Keith Van Horn.
“It was a different role,” Nightingale said. “It gave me a really cool opportunity.”
Her husband, Brett, was a two-sport All-State selection at Sapulpa and was selected in the MLB Draft. The couple’s love of baseball continues in the name of their three children, daughters Camden (8) and Wrigley (6) and son Dodger (4).
“I know that Owasso is a great school and has a strong tradition,” Nightingale said. “It’s everything you want, not just as a coach but as a parent. When I saw the opportunity, I jumped at it.”