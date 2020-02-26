Senior Avery Vancuren has been part of both ends of the spectrum during her Owasso basketball career.
The Rams guard played a role in the program reaching the zenith of Class 6A when they won the state championship in 2018 as a sophomore and Vancuren has been part of the last two seasons in which Owasso has mustered just 13 combined victories.
Vancuren and Owasso, 6-17 overall this season, will be heavy underdogs when they take on No. 3-ranked Booker T. Washington (20-3) Thursday in the first round of the BTW regional. The Ram said her team has to play with a no holds barred mentality.
“We just have to be ready,” Vancuren said. “We can’t come in thinking we’re going to lose. We have to come in and play as aggressive as we can. And don’t hold anything back. It might be my last game I play so I wanted to play as hard as I can.”
Vancuren scored 36 points in all last week in Owasso victories over Muskogee and Bartlesville, which gave the Rams their first two-game win streak of the season. As one of the last remaining pieces from the Owasso’s state title team, the Ram veteran has been tasked with an expanded role on a team that had precious little varsity experience going into the year.
Sophomores Karson Zumwalt, Chloe Stocksen and Taylor Rose point to a bright future for Owasso, but building chemistry with those youngsters has been a process for Vancuren.
“I had played with the some of the same girls for the last three years but this year’s team had not played together as much,” Vancuren said. “It’s been a big learning curve. Mya (Bhinhar) and them were the leaders (a couple of years ago). Now I’ve had to step up and be a leader.”
The Rams have gained some momentum going into the postseason. Owasso came away with a 14-point road win at Muskogee, the same Rougher team that beat them by 19 last month in the Skiatook Invitational. In the regular season finale, Zumwalt hit one of the biggest shots of the season with a clutch three-pointer as they held on against Bartlesville for a 52-48 win.
“It’s a very young team so I think they’re getting more confident in shooting the ball,” Vancuren said.
Owasso will take on an experienced and athletic Hornet team, which ended the season with a 17-point defeat at Sapulpa.
“We’re going to have to be tough in the paint and find their shooters,” said fellow senior Mallory Hendrix, who had 17 points in the Muskogee win. “It’ll be tough but I think we can hang in there with them.”