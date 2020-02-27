Aaron Potter has seen a lot of growth among him and his Owasso teammates this season.
The sophomore guard was one of the few Rams with a substantial amount of time on the varsity level coming into the year. After a full 23-game slate playing together, Potter said Owasso has taken shape as a team with the potential to make a significant postseason run.
“At the start of the season, we weren’t very good,” Potter said. “But now we execute plays better and talk more on defense. If we continue to do that, we’ll go a long way.”
Potter has shown flashes at both ends of the floor. He’s one of the team leaders with 1.5 steals per game and, with a scoring average that has climbed to more than nine points per game, has developed into a reliable offensive option for the Rams.
Potter’s production has come after moving from the point to off-guard, a move that allowed freshman EJ Lewis to take over as Owasso’s primary ball-handler.
“It’s been a good move,” Potter said. “It helped me and the team to get into better plays.”
Lewis has played against older competition before while taking the court for his Oklahoma PWP team. But jumping up to the varsity level in Class 6A has been an adjustment.
“Everyone just wants to win and games really
matter,” Lewis said.
Lewis and the Rams play a must-win game on Friday when they take on Mustang in the first round of the Jenks regional. Owasso (11-13) is the No. 7 seed out of the east and will take on No. 10-seed Broncos (9-12). The Rams and Mustang are set to take the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks. The host Trojans (18-4) will take on Ponca City (9-14) immediately following.
Like the Rams, Mustang comes into the playoffs with a fair amount of youth. Sophomore sharp-shooting guard Ethan Scott and freshman Jacobe Johnson have been standouts for the Broncos.
“They’re a lot like us,” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati. “They’re young, but they’re talented. They like to get Scott free to shoot 3s, but they’ve got other guys that can score too.”
Montonati said the key for the Rams against Mustang and what he hopes will be a lengthy postseason run will be getting contributions from everyone on the court.
“We’ve got to have four or five guys in double figures to have a chance against teams we aren’t picked to beat,” he said. “For us to be successful, we’ve got to play team-oriented basketball. We can’t make sure we’re taking good shots. We need to take great shots to be successful.”