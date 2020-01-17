The Owasso boys basketball team will take part in its third and final in-season tournament this week when Brian Montonati’s squad ventures out of Oklahoma for the first time in a little more than two years.
Owasso travels to the Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament, an eight-team field that includes schools from Kansas and Missouri, beginning on Thursday.
It marks the Rams’ first out-of-state games since they played in Jefferson City, Missouri, in late December 2017.
Owasso opens play against Willard, Missouri, at 7 p.m. in the first round. The Rams will face either Battle (Missouri) or Olathe Northwest (Kansas) in Friday’s second round. The opposite side of the bracket includes host Pittsburg against Carl Junction (Missouri) and Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) taking on Wichita West (Kansas).
The Rams, 3-5 overall, travel to Bartlesville Friday and defending 6A champion Booker T. Washington on Tuesday before the Pittsburg tournament. Owasso is coming off of a 53-51 over Muskogee earlier this week.
Rejoice ventures to Chouteau
Both Eagle squads will journey just east of the Tulsa metropolitan area for the Chouteau Tournament.
The Rejoice boys, defending tournament champions, will take on Okay at 11:30 a.m. in Thursday’s first round. The Eagles will face either the host Wildcats or Westville in Friday’s second round. The other first-round matches include Colcord vs. Verdigris and Cascia Hall against Salina.
On the girls’ side, Rejoice will take on Westville at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first round. The Eagles will take on either Cascia Hall or Colcord on Friday. The opposite side of the bracket includes Okay vs. Salina and Verdigris JV against Chouteau.