On paper, the Owasso boys figure to have one of the most intriguing win-or-go-home games in all of Class 6A basketball.
The Rams drew Mustang in the first round of the Jenks regional as the OSSAA announced pairings for the upcoming high school playoffs on Thursday afternoon. Both teams come in with identical 9-11 records. Owasso is the No. 7 seed on the east side while Mustang is No. 10.
The two teams will square off at 6:30 p.m. inside Frank Herald Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 28, followed by host and No. 2 seed Jenks, who will take on Ponca City. The winners will meet in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Jenks was one of the four regional hosts on the east side, along with top-seed and defending state champion Booker T. Washington, Union and Sand Springs.
Owasso’s girls will take on regional host and No. 2 seed Booker T. Washington at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the first round. The Rams are 4-16 on the season while the Hornets have an 18-2 mark, including a 56-29 victory over Owasso during the regular season.
Putnam City North and Mustang will meet in the other first-round contest. The winners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the regional finals.
Collinsville will host a regional for the first since 2016. The Cardinals (15-3) are the No. 3 seed out of the east in 5A and will take on McAlester (2-19) at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Tahlequah and Skiatook will meet in the other first-round game.
The regional championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, on Howard Ray Court.
On the girls’ side, the Cardinals (4-15) will take on East Central (13-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Coweta regional. The host Tigers and Tulsa Memorial are scheduled to take the floor in the other first round game.
The 2A defending state champion Rejoice Christian boys will start their postseason at home. The Eagles (15-6) got a bye in the first round of district play and will face the winner of Chelsea (4-13) or Fairland (6-14) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Rejoice girls (9-12) will host Chelsea (9-11) in the first round, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on top-seed Fairland (16-4) on Saturday.
Should the Eagle girls win their first round game, both Rejoice teams will have the opportunity to begin regional play at home on Thursday, Feb. 27. The remainder of the regional tournament will take place in Haskell on Feb. 28-29. The area II tournament is set to take place March 5-7 in Okmulgee with the state tournament scheduled to take place March 12-14 in the Oklahoma City area.