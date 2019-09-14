ST. LOUIS – Owasso faced some of the best competition of the season on Saturday.
The Rams traveled to St. Louis for the 14th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival, one of the largest meets that features some of the top programs in the region.
On the girls’ side, Owasso finished seventh overall in the 24-team green division, which featured the top teams at the meet. Freshman Kennedie Rhein paced the Rams with a 12th place finish in a time of 19:56.
Teammates Libby Booth (20:56, 40th), Sierra Williams (21:01, 43rd) and Grace Geisler (21:02, 44th) also finished in the top 50 individually. Other Rams competing were Cayley Del Monte (21:52), Hannah Reed (22:29) and Alexa Earnhardt (23:53).
The Owasso boys finished 20th in the team standings. Running for the Rams were Gideon Hays (18:03), Ian Conder (18:10), Drew Henkaline (18:29), Riley Moneypenny (18:41), Logan Wahnee (18:57) and Nathaniel Ostberg (19:14).
Both Ram squads are off until they host the Owasso Invitational Sept. 26 at Mohawk Park.