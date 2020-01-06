Owasso jumps back into tournament play Thursday when it makes the annual short trek west to Skiatook.
The boys look to continue their impressive run of eight consecutive trips to the finals when they take on East Central at 2:30 p.m. in the first round. The Rams entered the week with a 1-4 record while the Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, finished the first month of the season with a 6-1 mark.
Owasso would face either Edmond North or the tourney host Bulldogs in Friday’s second round. The other side of the bracket includes first-round matchups of Webster against Star Spencer and Broken Arrow facing Bishop Kelley.
The Owasso girls take the court at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first round contest against Pryor. Armed with a 2-6 record going into 2020, the Rams face a Tiger squad that was 3-3 going into the week and ranked No. 10 in 5A.
Also on the Rams’ side of the bracket are Sapulpa and Webster. Owasso and Sapulpa already squared off this week on the Chieftains’ home floor in a Frontier Valley Conference contest. The other side of the bracket includes Bishop Kelley and Skiatook along with Mustang against Muskogee.
Collinsville will make a slightly longer journey when it returns to the East Central Oklahoma Classic in Ada. Both Cardinal teams will take on Ardmore in a doubleheader beginning with the girls game at 4 p.m. in Thursday’s first round.
The Collinsville boys, ranked No. 10 in 5A going into the week, face and Ardmore squad ranked No. 8 in 5A. Five of the eight teams in the boys tournament were ranked in the top 10 as of last week