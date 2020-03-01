Owasso’s boys won’t have far to go for its 6A area tournament consolation game on Friday night.
The Rams (12-13) will travel to Catoosa to face Putnam City North (14-9) in a must-win contest. Owasso and PC North will tip off at approximately 8 p.m., following the conclusion of Booker T. Washington and Sand Springs, who will meet at 6:30 in a winner’s bracket game with a state berth on the line.
Should Owasso win, it would face the loser of the Hornets and Sandites at 6:30 p.m. Saturday back in Catoosa with another state ticket going to the victor.
The Rams split their two games in the Jenks regional over the weekend. Owasso defeated Mustang, 57-47, in the first round and fell to the host Trojans, 53-51, in the championship game.
The Collinsville boys (18-4) are in a similar position in 5A. Tahlequah upset the Cardinals, 51-43, on their home floor on Saturday in the regional finals and Todd Anderson’s crew faces a must-win situation when they take on Bishop Kelley (11-14) in an area consolation game at Claremore.
The Cardinals and Comets will tip at 8 p.m. as well. Tulsa Memorial and Glenpool will open the action at Claremore in an area championship game set for 6:30.