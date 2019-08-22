Owasso coach Blake Collins correlates team’s cross country success in the fall with the growth of Striders, the summer workout program.
Since Striders began in 2012, the Rams have gradually progressed from perennial state-qualifying team to state placers. Last year, both Owasso boys and girls were on the podium at state for the first time ever.
The Rams lost a trio of Division I athletes off of that runner-up squad – Maya Boschee, Katie Booth and Levi Gladd – but Collins believes his program, thanks in part to the work put in during Striders, is in position to reload rather than rebuild.
“That next step is to finally win it all,” Collins said. “With the kids we have back, to me, the expectation is still there.”
If the Rams are to again step on the podium at state this fall, seniors Grace Giesler and Sierra Williams will be key reasons for the girls’ squad, which opens up with a time trial at 3:30 p.m. Friday during the Hoka Postal Nationals at Centennial Park.
Giesler returns already with All-State honors under her belt, which she earned her sophomore season, and Williams was a top-25 finisher a season ago and part of Owasso’s state champion 4x800 meter relay team in the spring.
“It is a hard expectation to live up to,” Williams said. “Maya, Katie and Levi left such a legacy. We really have to pick it up where they left off. But we’ve been training hard for it.”
Senior Cayley Delmonte returns with state experience. Fellow senior Hannah Reed has made tremendous strides in the off-season, according to coaches, and could push for one of the pivotal 5-6-7 spots on varsity.
Sophomore Libby Booth returns after a strong rookie campaign on varsity as she was among the lead pack in multiple races and was part of state title relay quartet in track.
The Rams also figure to benefit from a talented freshman class, highlighted the emergence of phenom Kennedie Rhein. Rhein is an accomplished runner who has competed for USTAF Junior Olympics National Championships and finished second overall in the Tulsa Run women’s division in the 5K race as a 13-year-old in 2017.
“Over the years, we’ve had Haley (Geissler) who led our team for a long time,” Collins said. “And that kind of passed off to Maya and Katie, who have been these kind of superstar runners that we’ve had. Well, to me, (Rhein is) that kind of runner that has a chance to break school records and is an All-State caliber runner.”
Giesler said losing a strong contingency to graduation has Owasso overlooked by many in the sport. But, with the pieces returning and talented newcomers, Giesler believes she and her Ram teammates will again be in contention at the state meet.
“I don’t think we’re on other teams radar,” she said. “...I think our leaders changed but our foundational pack has not.”