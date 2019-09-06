YUKON – Battling illness and brutal conditions, the Owasso cross country teams came away with a pair of top-four finishes Friday at the Putnam City North Invitational.
The humidity and heat pounded the course at Yukon, which include a Ram squad that was already dealing with sickness throughout both squads. Despite those obstacles, the OHS girls had four runners finish in the top 9 and took second overall in the 12-team meet.
Grace Giesler paced the Rams as the senior finished in 21 minutes, 2 seconds, which was good for fifth individually. Giesler just crossed the tape in front of teammates Libby Booth (sixth, 21:08), Kennedie Rhein (seventh, 21:21) and Sierra Williams (ninth, 21:44).
Also competing for the Rams varsity squad were Cayley Del Monte (16th, 22:11), Hannah Reed (22nd, 22:29) and Sandra Humes (24th, 22:31).
Highlighted by the top three individual finishers, Edmond Santa Fe outlasted Owasso for first place overall.
The Owasso boys finished fourth overall, led by Ian Condor, who took ninth individually with a time of 17:51. Teammate Gideon Hays was right behind in 10th at 17:53.
Also running for the Rams were Isaac Conder (20th, 18:12), Andrew Henkaline (35th, 18:45), Logan Wahnee (40th, 18:58), Francisco Santos (42nd, 19:09) and Sage Anderson (63rd, 20:19).
OHS swept the JV team titles. The boys were paced by Riley Moneypenny’s second place individual finish. Alexa Earnhardt led the girls’ performance as she was the third runner to cross the tape.
The Rams return to action next Saturday when they travel to St. Louis for the Forest Park Invitational. The meet is slated to begin at 10 a.m.