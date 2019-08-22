Kaden Hicks admitted Owasso cross country practices were a bit different this summer as opposed to prior off-season workouts.
In the past, Hicks looked to Ram veterans to push the pace and inspire him and other young runners to greater heights. Last season’s state runner-up team was sparked by a strong senior influence. The top four finishers at the Class 6A state race were each competing in for the final time in a Ram jersey, led by three-time All-Stater Trevor Pendergraft.
“It was more always having someone to push you in practice. It pushes you a lot harder,” Hicks said of Owasso’s prior veteran leadership. “Now that Brandon (Hunt) and Trevor (Pendergraft) and Sean (Hunt) are gone, it’s a lot harder to push yourself.”
TJ Helm said he learned a great deal from the success of last year’s senior class.
“They made it feel like we were all brothers, which is pretty much how a team should feel,” said Helm, who will take part in time trials along with his Owasso teammates at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Hoka Postal Nationals on the grounds of Centennial Park.
That task is left up to Hicks and Helm, two of just four seniors on the entire roster going into the fall. Hicks finished inside the top 30 at state a season ago. Helm was unable to run at state after suffering a stress fracture during regionals, but had been a varsity contributor until the injury.
Owasso coach Blake Collins said he expects Hicks and Helm to take over the mantle as the next leaders of the boys program.
“Kaden and TJ each had an amazing summer,” Collins said. “I really think both of them will be pushing for All-State spots.”
Senior Nate Ostberg, who bumped up from JV to varsity for the state meet last year, returns. A large junior class will be led by the feet of Drew Henkaline and Logan Wahnee.
“We have a big junior class,” Collins said. “When they’re bought in, it leads everybody along. They set the tone.”
Sophomore Gideon Hays has also performed well during the summer Striders program and looks to push for a varsity spot.
Collins said duplicating last year’s success, which was highlighted by a regional championship and a second-place finish at state, will be a chore. But with the gradual improvement of the Owasso program, he won’t be surprised to see them around the top five when the dust settles in Class 6A.
“They see what those kids did last year and the year before and they don’t want to be the team that drops back down,” Collins said. “They want to keep that rolling.”