Owasso added a well-known name to its football coaching staff with the hiring of former Booker T. Washington head coach Brad Calip.
The move was first announced on Sunday and became official Monday when Calip resigned from his position with the Hornets and was named associate head coach with the Rams. Antonio Graham previously held the designation before he took over as Owasso’s defensive coordinator last month. Graham replaced Bobby Klinck, who accepted the head coaching job at Sand Springs.
Calip compiled a 32-15 record during his four-year stint at Booker T. Washington, highlighted by the 2017 Class 6AII state championship. Calip also spent one season as Bishop Kelley’s head coach in which he guided the Comets to a Class 5A state quarterfinal appearance in 2004.
“When you look at his resumé, you realize this guy has done nothing but win,” said Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship. “He’s got nothing but championships, championships, championships...”
Prior to his time with the Hornets, which he also served as an athletic director, Calip was a Jenks assistant on two different occasions and coached at the University of Tulsa for two years. He also has been an assistant at Ada, Moore, Denton (Texas) and Union.
Blankenship said he has known Calip for a long time and both have a lot of the same mutual friends in the business. In 2016, shortly after Calip took over at BTW, Blankenship served as a volunteer assistant for the Hornets during the spring before he took the head coaching job at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The two have remained in regular contact since then. After Klinck took the Sand Springs’ job just days after Owasso won the Class 6AI state championship, Blankenship reached out to Calip to gauge his level of interest in joining the Ram staff.
“I floated it by him,” Blankenship recalled. “I told him I know you’re way over qualified, but would you ever consider coming over here and working with us?”
Blankenship and Calip talked a few more times before and after the Christmas break before he gave the Ram skipper a verbal agreement sometime around mid-January.
“The reason he’s coming over here is to invest into the next generation of players,” Blankenship said. “Those are the kind of guys I want to hook up with.”
Blankenship said Calip’s role with the Rams is not completely set in stone. While a portion of the job description will remain the same as it was with Graham, Blankenship said Calip’s responsibilities could vary with the possibility of additional Owasso coaches being lured to other schools in the near future.
“It’s just awesome to have a right-hand man that I’m not afraid to turn things over to him,” Blankenship said. “I’m just thrilled. I think it’s a home run, no doubt.”
Calip was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003 following a storied career as a player. He was the quarterback at East Central in the early 1980s and engineered an offense that set NAIA records and earned him All-America honors in 1984. Calip set career records for total offense, passing and rushing touchdowns and pass completions. Calip became the first player in school history to pass and rush for more than 1,000 yards each in a season.
Calip went on to play professional football in the USFL, CFL and Arena Football League.
“Knowing Brad with his coaching record and reputation, but that aside, his impact on young people, who wouldn’t want a guy like that on your staff,” said Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield. “Anytime we’re looking for coaches, I want to shoot for the stars and see if you can’t get one.”
Duffield confirmed Calip will teach at the Owasso 8th Grade Center.
His wife, Darlean, is Hall of Fame girls basketball coach at Sapulpa. The couple has two children, Braden and Brice.