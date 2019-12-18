Bobby Klinck’s move to lead the Sand Springs’ program created an opening on the Owasso football staff. Head coach Bill Blankenship did not have to look far to find his next defensive coordinator.
Antonio Graham will take over as the Rams next defensive leader, a move Blankenship confirmed Wednesday morning. Graham had served as Owasso's associate head coach for the past three years.
“Antonio’s kind of the right-hand man anyway,” Blankenship said. “I have tremendous trust in him and what he does.”
The 2005 Union graduate was an All-State linebacker for Blankenship with the Redskins. Graham went on to a standout career at Pittsburg (Kansas) State. He joined Blankenship’s staff at Tulsa and coached under Kirk Fridrich at Union before coming to Owasso in 2017.
Graham will guide a Ram defense that returns five starters off the recent state championship team, which allowed 13.5 points and 229.5 yards per game in 2019.