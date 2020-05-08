Asa Poteete played the tight end position at a high level. The Tahlequah native will bring that knowledge to Owasso as the newest addition to Bill Blankenship’s football staff.
Poteete was announced Friday as the Rams’ newest h-back, or tight ends, and assistant offensive line coach. He played tight end at Tahlequah, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Northeastern State University.
“When you’re asking kids to do something that you’ve done, there is a level of confidence they have in you,” the 36-year-old Poteete said of coaching a position he previously played.
Poteete spent the past three years at Pea Ridge High School in Arkansas as an offensive line and head track coach. He was an assistant offensive line coach on Union’s 2016 state championship team, a staff that included current Ram assistants Josh DuPree, Antonio Graham and Justin Morsey. In 2015, Poteete was a special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Sapulpa. He also has a six-year coaching stint at Yukon.
“Asa has a great reputation from his time at Union, Yukon and Pea Ridge,” Blankenship said. “I think that was a big get for us.”
The addition of Poteete comes a day after the hiring of Christian Hood became official and is the fourth new coach brought in during the off-season by the defending Class 6AI state champions. Brad Calip and Dominque Franks had previously been named to the Ram staff.
Poteete will take over a coaching spot previously held by Levy Adcock, who will flip over to the other side of the ball and coach the defensive line along with Gary LaBass. Adcock will fill the void left by Paul Croft, who stepped down to take over as Director of Safety and Security at Owasso Public Schools.
“The big thing is he gives us some continuity,” Blankenship said of Poteete’s arrival. “With Levy moving to defense, we’re big believers we need two guys that work with offensive linemen. This gives Justin (Morsey) a right-hand man. The fact they worked together before gives me a comfort.”
Poteete and his wife, Chelsea, have three sons, Asher, 9, Craeton, 5, and Gabe, who will turn 1 this month. Poteete said the appeal of returning closer to family and working with Blankenship played key roles in his decision to join the Ram program.
“We’ve loved our time at Pea Ridge,” he said. “This was just an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. I don’t think there’s a better opportunity than to work for coach Blankenship.”
Poteete said Owasso was a place he had admired from afar for several reasons.
“I always looked at Owasso as a solid athletic school,” Poteete said. “I’ve known a lot of people that went there. Coach Blankenship and those guys on staff have taken it to another level. And I see it as a great community for my kids to be a part of. The school system is something that is attractive to us with the family-friendly community they have.”