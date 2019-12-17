Last summer, Bobby Klinck mentioned if he were to take another crack at a head coaching job, he would do so only if the right situation presented itself.
Klinck, Owasso’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, believes he has found the ideal opportunity. Pending board approval, the former Jenks standout will be Sand Springs' new head football coach, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton confirmed Monday.
Klinck would replace Dustin Kinard, who was dismissed last month after leading Sand Springs for the past 13 seasons.
The 37-year-old Klinck has orchestrated Ram defenses that captured Class 6AI state championships in 2017 and 2019. He was last a head coach at East Central for two seasons, which included a state championship appearance in 2012. Klinck also helped Broken Arrow to the 2015 state finals as defensive coordinator.
Klinck said he “had a good feeling” after he interviewed with three Sand Springs Public Schools administrators last week, which included Sitton.
“The administration made it clear to me they wanted it to be done the right way,” Klinck said. “They had a vision for how everything would look like. It got me excited. I knew I couldn’t let this opportunity go.”
Klinck will also be an assistant athletic director at Sand Springs. Klinck, who recently built a house in Collinsville, said he and his wife, Brittany, a teacher in the Broken Arrow Public Schools, will continue to live at their current residence and commute to their respective places of employment.
As one of coach Bill Blankenship’s first hires upon coming aboard the Owasso staff in 2017, Klinck has been part of a Ram program that has rattled off a 32-6 record over the past three seasons.
Klinck said he hopes to provide the same type of spark he has seen Blankenship ignite in Owasso.
“I’ve watched coach B do it a certain way the past three seasons,” Blankenship said. “I’m going to try to do it the exact same way. If I didn’t, I would be an idiot.”