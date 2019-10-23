Bill Blankenship compares the role of Owasso’s quarterback position to that of a point guard on the basketball court. The most successful quarterbacks have the decision-making ability to distribute the football to right receiver on a given play, much like a point guard on the hardwood.
Blankenship’s senior Cole Dugger is distributing the football on a record pace through the first seven games, which has been a key reason No. 1 Owasso is looking for its best start to a season in 33 years when it travels to No. 4 Mustang on Friday.
Dugger’s numbers have nothing short of remarkable in his first season with the Rams. Dugger has thrown for 1,816 yards and completed 62 percent of his throws. Dugger also has 23 touchdown catches. All of those numbers are on pace to set new school records for a season.
“I think I’ve played good but there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Dugger said in evaluating his numbers.
Dugger has thrown for three touchdowns or more in six of Owasso’s first seven games. His five TD tosses in last week’s 55-3 win over Southmoore were a career-high and one shy of tying the Ram single-game record.
Dugger said he doesn’t spend much time pouring over his statistics, but one number he does pay attention to is zero. The 6-foot-1 has not thrown an interception in his first 150 pass attempts this year for the Rams.
“With the no turnovers, I’ve prided myself in taking care of the ball and I think I’ve done a good job of that,” Dugger said.
Dugger’s ball protection has been a key factor in Owasso averaging 46 points for the season.
“The point that I’m proud of is he doesn’t put the ball in jeopardy,” Blankenship said of Dugger. “He doesn’t routinely throw it where it’s either-or. He is a really good manager of his throws.”
Another successful aspect of the Rams’ passing game has been Dugger’s variety of aerial weapons. In last week’s game at Southmoore, sophomore reserve Jaray Austin led the way with a career-high 105 receiving yards. Austin marked the fifth different Owasso to pace the team in receiving yards through the first seven games.
“You just have to do your job,” said fellow sophomore receiver Kelan Carney, who had six catches for 142 yards and two scores in the homecoming win over Norman North on Oct. 11. “Always look for the ball. And if it’s not going to you, that means it’s going to somebody else that is open and that’s a good thing.”