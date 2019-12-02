Owasso football fans will have a chance to root on their Rams just before the big game.
A Community Pep Rally will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Owasso Stadium as the top-ranked Rams gear up to take on Jenks Saturday night in the Class 6AI state championship game in Edmond.
There is no admission for the event and everyone is welcome. The evening includes performances by the Pride of Owasso, Cheer and POM squad.
Tickets for the upcoming contest inside Wantland Stadium at UCO will be sold from 6-8 p.m. that night in the Owasso Athletic Department.