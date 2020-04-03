Owasso has announced the hiring of former Oklahoma and NFL defensive back Dominique Franks.
Franks, 32, was officially hired as assistant defensive backs coach with the Rams Friday. He was a standout for current Owasso coach Bill Blankenship during his time at Union.
“Excited beyond words,” Blankenship said. “I got to coach Dom in high school so we developed a real close relationship.”
Franks, who played at Owasso through his sophomore season, spent three seasons as a cornerback at OU and earned All-Big 12 honors with the Sooners. He was then drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the franchise. Franks played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.
Franks has also spent time playing professional basketball in Europe prior to taking the job in Owasso, his first as a coach. Franks joins current Ram coach Darnell Walker, another former Sooner and NFL player in coaching the Ram secondary.
“To think we have two NFL players coaching our DBs is pretty exciting,” Blankenship said.
Franks was a teammate of Antonio Graham, Owasso’s new defensive coordinator, during their playing days at Union. The two have remained friends and, according to Blankenship, spoke about an opportunity for Franks to get into coaching shortly after Graham took over the Ram defense for the departed Bobby Klinck in December.
Franks reportedly showed interest in working with Blankenship and Graham. He began participating on offseason activities with the Owasso program prior to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March and was officially named to the staff on Friday.
“I think he’s going to be a great teammate in the staff room because of how much Antonio trusts him,” Blankenship said. “To put those two teammates back together is huge.”