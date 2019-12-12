Cole Dugger lit up the scoreboard in his only season with Owasso. One of the biggest reasons for his success was due to fellow senior Mario Kirby. Fittingly both Rams were recognized for their impact in the Rams championship season.
Dugger and Kirby were named co-offensive MVPs on the District 6AI-2 team, which was voted on by the coaches. The Rams had 11 players in all named to the all-district team.
Owasso end Haydon Grant was selected as co-defensive lineman of the year. Receiver Payton Lusk and offensive lineman Allen Carey were all-district selections on offense. Defensively, end Andre King and tackle Jaden Love earned all-district recognition, along with cornerbacks Duece Mayberry and Omarr Barker and safeties Dawson and Tristan Profit.
Dugger completed 182-of-286 passes for 3,350 yards and a school-record 42 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Kirby, who was a matchup problem as an h-back for the Rams, averaged 24.8 yards per reception and team-high 11 receiving touchdowns. Also utilized at running back in short-yardage situations, Kirby averaged nearly six yards per carry and scored three touchdowns on 16 attempts.
Grant harassed opposing offenses with 52 tackles, four sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. The University of Tulsa commit collected his first career interception in the state championship game against Jenks, a play that ignited Owasso’s comeback victory.