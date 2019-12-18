Isaiah Jacobs was a late addition to Early Signing Day. The Owasso running back wasn’t sure himself until his official visit last weekend.
Jacobs revealed Wednesday afternoon he was signing with Maryland during the ceremony, which was held in the second floor of the Owasso Gymnasium facility. Jacobs announced his decision by displaying Oklahoma State, Michigan and Arkansas hats on a table, schools which were all among his final choices, then placed a Terrapin cap on his head.
“It was very difficult,” the 6-foot, 208-pound back said of the decision, “until I took my official visit (to Maryland). Once I got down there, it was a no-brainer.”
Jacobs was one of four Rams off of this year’s state championship team that were recognized. Duece Mayberry (Kansas), Haydon Grant (Tulsa) and Payton Lusk (Missouri State) had also signed on the dotted line.
Jacobs ran for 632 yards and six touchdowns through the Rams’ first four games but his season cut short due to a knee injury. In 17 career games, Jacobs finished with 1,805 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 539 receiving yards and three additional scores.
Maryland finished 3-9 this season under first-year head coach Michael Locksley. Locksley was Alabama’s offensive coordinator when Jacobs’ older brother and McLain standout Josh Jacobs played for the Crimson Tide. The elder Jacobs was a first-round pick last spring in the NFL Draft has been one of the top performing rookies this season for the Oakland Raiders.
“I really believe in coach (Locksley), the way he used my brother on the field and the way he put him in a position to be great,” Isaiah said. “I feel like we’re going to do something special.”
Grant finished with 95 tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries as a two-year starter for the Rams. Grant’s lone career interception ignited Owasso’s rally past Jenks in the Class 6AI state championship game earlier this month.
Grant, who had committed to the Golden Hurricane last June, said he was excited to finally have the
“This morning it came over me that I’m officially a collegiate athlete. Main, it’s going to be fun.”
Grant had Division I offers from Army, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois. He also had offers from Missouri Western State and Northeastern State. Rice and Harvard also had expressed interest.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound end said his academic goals played a role in his decision to stay close to home.
“The coaches at made it clear that it was about my education first and with me wanting to go pre-med, that’s so important to me,” said Grant, who aspires to one day be an orthopedic surgeon.
Grant’s brother Triston, a 2016 Owasso graduate, played 3 ½ seasons for Oklahoma State as a walk-on. Triston advised Haydon throughout the recruiting process to enjoy the moment while he still can.
“It’s awesome,” Triston said. “It’s everything I want it to be for him. I just tried to tell him to soak it up the entire time because this is the fun part. Not to scare him, but the real work is coming.”
A 6-foot cornerback who is regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the state, Mayberry concluded his Owasso career with 10 career interceptions and a pair of state championships.
Mayberry, who committed to KU last summer, also had an offer from Tulane and recent interest from Arkansas and Michigan, but stayed with the Jayhawks.
“A lot of people wish they could play with their brother in college,” Mayberry said. “So I felt like it was a great opportunity.”
In Lawrence, he will play with his brother and former Booker T. Washington graduate Kyle Mayberry, who will be a senior cornerback for Kansas. The elder Mayberry was in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony.
Kyle said his advice to the younger Mayberry to find his best fit.
“I’m super happy for him,” Kyle said. “I told him to go wherever it felt good. Don’t make that choice because I’m there.”
A year ago Lusk suffered a spine injury that cut short his basketball season and threatened to end his athletic career. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver celebrated the opportunity to play college football at Missouri State.
“A year ago nobody ever expected this. It feels real special,” said Lusk who was diagnosed with a bilateral pars fracture in Dec. 2018.
This season Lusk caught 29 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns as one of Owasso’s top deep threats in the passing game. Lusk also had offers from Howard (Washington, D.C.) University, Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas Tech.
Lusk said he was thankful for the interest from various schools, but glad to have made his decision.
“The recruitment process was very fun but very stressful at the same time,” Lusk said. “There are many nights when you sit up there and think I don’t know where I’m going to go and what’s going to happen… It’s a life-changing decision.”