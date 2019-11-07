Owasso announced kickoff and ticket details for its Class 6AI first round football game, which will take place Friday, Nov. 15.
Kickoff at Owasso Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Rams, who earned one of the top seeds after winning the District 6AI-2 championship, will learn of their first round foe over the weekend.
All fans need to purchase an OSSAA playoff ticket for $7. Tickets will be available to purchase in the Owasso Athletic office both Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The home ticket booth will be open for ticket sales at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The OSSAA invites all veterans and one guest to attend the first round of the football playoffs for free. Simply show a Military ID card, or a driver’s license that shows military status at the home or visitor gate and that person and a guest will be admitted free of charge.
All current Owasso Reserved Seat, Ram Room and Raising Cane seat holders will need to purchase a ticket to the Nov. 15 game, either on the presale dates or at the home ticket booth prior to the game. Please remember to bring your playoff reserved ticket to be able to sit in reserved seating.
Those with Ram Room passes need to show their playoff ticket to be able to enter the Ram Room. The Raising Cane seat holders need to bring their Raising Cane lanyard in order to sit in your seats.
All parking passes will be honored for the playoff game.
For questions or additional information, contact the Owasso Athletic Office at 918-272-1867.