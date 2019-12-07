Around the time Owasso reconvened for fall camp in early August, offensive line coach Justin Morsey had a surprise for his guys up front.
All five of the Rams projected starters were switching positions.
“At first they gave a little sideways look, but they adjusted to it,” said Morsey, who also holds the title co-offensive coordinator.
The list of position switches went like so.
Senior Allen Carey moved from left guard to center, junior Hudson Moseby switched from right tackle to left tackle and junior Grayson Isaac changed from left guard to right guard. All three were returning starters going into the season.
Junior Dillon Gilbert swapped right guard for right tackle and fellow junior Logan Ledbetter transitioned from left tackle to left guard. Senior Anthony Lawrence, who has seen significant snaps in virtually every game this season, has filled in at left guard and center after he primarily occupied the right guard spot.
“It was definitely a transition, but you got used to it,” Gilbert said.
The myriad of moves seems to have worked out just fine. Owasso’s offensive front has paved the way for a unit that has averaged nearly 44 points per game going into Saturday night’s Class 6AI state championship game against Jenks on the campus of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Kickoff inside Wantland Stadium is slated for 8 p.m.
Morsey said the main reason for the position changes were to “take advantage of their natural abilities.” Utilizing Moseby, at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, and Gilbert (6-4, 265) as the bookend tackles allowed the Rams to make better use of their long and athletic frames.
“Sometimes they get in their little comfort zone,” Morsey said. “But it’s good for them grow and get out of it. There are times now, even in practice, where we’ll shuffle them around in practice because you have to be ready for any situation like that.”
Morsey said when the newly-aligned offensive line held their own against the Rams defensive line during fall practices, he felt optimistic about the changes.
“That was our first glimmer of these guys have got a chance to be pretty good,” Morsey said.
Despite a new signal caller behind them in Cole Dugger and a change in the running back position after Isaiah Jacobs went down following the Union game, the Ram offense has continued to produce.
Owasso has scored 67 offensive touchdowns during the school’s first-ever 12-0 start. The Rams have averaged 475 yards of offense, including a healthy 6.2 yards-per-carry average on the ground.
Those numbers included a late-season change at center. After Carey went down due to an ankle injury prior to the regular season finale against Putnam City North, junior Carter Davis filled in admirably and is expected to get the first offensive snap Saturday against Jenks.
Carey said the success of the offensive line comes down to the group’s work ethic.
“Just us knowing that we’re going outwork anyone that lines up against us, no matter who,” Carey said. “We’ll block for anyone back there. Any quarterback. Any running back.”
Last season, Carey, Isaac, Moseby, Gilbert and Ledbetter were thrust onto the varsity level after the Rams had graduated all five starters from a decorated group of linemen off of the 2017 state championship team.
“That group in 2018, they didn’t have any accolades,” Morsey said. “Nobody was anticipating them playing well and that group came in and just went to work. They really took that heart and that’s how this group is now. They just come in and just do their job.”
Their lunch-pail mentality has paid dividends this season. In three games against Broken Arrow and Union, Owasso averaged 450 yards of offense. In three games against those same teams in 2018, the Ram offense averaged 201 yards.
“Once we knew we could take down those guys. We knew we could take down anybody,” Carey said.
Familiar face in Riggs
Owasso will take aim at a gold ball Saturday with one of its own on the opposing sideline.
Former Ram great Keith Riggs will lead Jenks into the Class 6AI state championship game. Riggs is in his second season as the Trojans’ head coach after he succeeded the late Allan Trimble in May 2018. Riggs has been part of seven state title teams since he joined the Jenks coaching staff in 2003, but is looking for his first as a head coach.
The 1983 All-State defensive end and running back gained 2,400 yards in his last two seasons with Owasso. Riggs was the Metro Lakes Conference’s 1983 co-player of the year. In a 1982 game, he rushed for a then-Owasso record 245 yards in a 28-21 win over Bixby.
“It’s hard to put into words but it will be a very special game,” said Riggs, an Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame member, of facing his alma mater.
Barry Lewis of the Tulsa World contributed to this story.