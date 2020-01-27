Cole Dugger appears to have found his college home.
The Owasso senior quarterback took to social media Sunday to announce he has committed to play at Lindenwood (Missouri) University. Appropriately, the understated leader of the Rams’ offense penned a one-word phrase of “blessings” accompanied by a picture of Dugger holding a football in a Lions’ uniform on his Twitter account.
Dugger finished his only year in the Owasso program as a state champion, All-State accolades and an All-World player of the year finalist. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound passer threw for 3,350 yards and a school-record 42 touchdowns with just two interceptions as he guided the Rams to a 13-0 record, the program’s first unbeaten season, and the Class 6AI state championship. In three playoff games, Dugger threw for nine touchdowns and nearly 900 yards.
Dugger would be joining a Lindenwood program coming off of a 9-4 record. Located in St. Charles, Missouri, the Lions won the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship and earned second round berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2019.
Dugger joins fellow senior Tristan Profit as recent Rams to who made a verbal choice for college. Profit committed to Missouri Western State out of the MIAA on Jan. 16.
The 6-0, 165-pound Ram safety finished last season with 70 tackles, four tackles for loss and caused three fumbles.
Commitments are non-binding. The final National Signing Day period for the Class of 2020 begins Wednesday, Feb. 5.