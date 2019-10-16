Caleb Nealis would not bet on his name being called out frequently over the loud speaker on Friday nights.
Name recognition is usually reserved for those who meet at or near the football by the conclusion of a play. And while Nealis and his fellow Owasso defensive tackles are rarely credited with taking down an opposing ball carrier, they typically have an impact on one of their Ram teammates making the stop.
“We don’t get a lot of recognition for it and that’s fine because at the end of the day we’re winning,” Nealis said. “It’s not a one-man sport. It’s a team sport.”
Off to a 3-0 start in District 6AI-2 play, 6-0 overall and the No. 1 ranking in the state, Owasso has been doing a whole lot of winning. The Rams look to continue their success Thursday when they travel to Southmoore (0-6, 0-3), in search of matching the program’s best start in seven years.
Defensively, Owasso has held its last three opponents to 23 total points. The Rams held Union to 10 points on Sept. 27, the fewest surrendered to the Redskins in 33 years. A week later, Owasso posted its first shutout of the season, a 44-0 blanking of Edmond North.
Part of that success has been due to the play of Owasso’s deep group of defensive tackles.
Michael Jamerson leads the unit with 16 tackles, while seniors Jaden Love, Kameron Bland, junior Ontario Wilson and sophomore Tyron Collins give the Rams a plethora of weapons on the inside of their 4-2 alignment.
Jamerson has the highest potential as a college prospect with his 6-foot-2, 265-pound frame. The 15-year-old broke down the task of the Ram defensive tackles in its simplest terms.
“We take on double teams and not letting them get to the linebackers,” Jamerson said.
It’s a job Jamerson and his Ram mates done well to this point in the season, a task that became more noticeable last month against then top-ranked Broken Arrow. Facing the Tigers’ ballyhooed offensive line, Owasso’s initial defensive series included Jamerson, a 15-year-old sophomore, and Nealis, who was making his first varsity start.
After surrendering a touchdown on the first series, Owasso held BA to just two first downs 25 yards over a 2 ½ quarter span. Jamerson forced a fumble, Nealis knocked the ball loose a couple of times and Wilson chipped in with key snaps as well in the Rams 42-19 win.
“As the game went on, our guys were doing what they were supposed to and it showed,” said defensive tackles coach Paul Croft.
Croft and ends coach Gary LaBass are in charge of the Ram defensive line, an ideal situation that has benefited both areas.
“We have enough coaches to where I have my eyes on my inside guys,” Croft said. “When you’ve got two sets of eyes, you catch a lot of the mistakes going on. But we also see the right things that are going on.”
Croft attributes those successes to a tackle position that is as deep as he’s had in his 20 years of coaching and a selfless mentality among the group.
“A lot of credit goes to those guys and the kind of effort they’re giving,” Croft said. “And they do a lot of film work. I check them weekly and see how much time they’re putting in. They want to work.”
Their collective work work has paid off thus far, but Nealis is far from satisfied.
“We’ve still got a ways to go,” said Nealis, who tallied a career-high five tackles in last week’s 52-13 win over Norman North. “We’ve just got to keep our heads down and getting better as the weeks go.”